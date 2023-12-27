Facebook
Christmas morning fatal motorcycle crash victim identified by Hammond police

(KOSA)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police have identified a man who died as the result of an early morning motorcycle crash at the intersection of Club Deluxe Road and North Oaks Drive on Monday (Dec. 25).

Police say that David Nicholas Hermann, 44, of Albany was driving east on Club Deluxe Road around 5:49 a.m. when an SUV driving westbound crossed over into the turn lane and the path of the motorcycle while turning southbound onto North Oaks Drive.

Harmann was hit head-on and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV voluntarily submitted to a blood test and the crash remains under investigation.

