Blood donors to receive gift cards for limited time

Donate blood
Donate blood(MGN image)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Life Share Blood Center is offering gift cards to anyone who donates blood through January 3.

According to the blood center, their blood supply and donors tend to drop during the winter months.

Officials said there are simply fewer opportunities to collect blood due to school and business closures, as well as an uptick in cold and flu cases.

Visit the Life Share Blood Center website to find a location.

