Blood donors to receive gift cards for limited time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Life Share Blood Center is offering gift cards to anyone who donates blood through January 3.

According to the blood center, their blood supply and donors tend to drop during the winter months.

Officials said there are simply fewer opportunities to collect blood due to school and business closures, as well as an uptick in cold and flu cases.

Visit the Life Share Blood Center website to find a location.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.