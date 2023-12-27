Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree with wrapping paper strewn about.(Katie and Scott Reintgen / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A South Carolina family’s Christmas morning didn’t go as planned after their 3-year-old son opened everyone’s presents in the middle of the night.

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree with wrapping paper strewn about.

The photo shows it is still dark outside.

“Yall. My three year old came down at 3am and unwrapped EVERYONE’S presents,” Reintgen wrote alongside the photo.

The post has since received nearly 7 million views.

The Reintgens told TODAY that they had their three children – ages 6, 3, and 1 – asleep by 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve before setting presents underneath the tree.

The 3-year-old woke up his parents in the middle of the night to ask for a pair of scissors. That’s when they discovered he had opened everyone’s gifts.

Mom Katie Reintgen then had to quickly rewrap as many gifts as she could, but she focused on the 6-year-old’s and 1-year-old’s gifts.

“We didn’t rewrap our middle child’s gifts,” Scott told TODAY. “We figured he’d experienced the adrenaline rush of unwrapping already!”

The parents said they talked to their 3-year-old son about the importance of letting everyone open their own gifts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say
According to BREC, the building design for Baton Rouge Zoo's new entrance may have been...
Movie reportedly inspires new entrance at Baton Rouge Zoo
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out on Merganzer Avenue early Tuesday...
Vacant house fire under investigation
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
BREC is hosting Christmas tree recycling event at several parks across the parish starting the...
BREC to host Christmas tree recycling event

Latest News

Channel 2 Police lights generic
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
The Aguilar Bastida family, from Venezuela, sit outside the Church of Santa Cruz y La Soledad...
US delegation will meet with Mexican government for talks on the surge of migrants at border
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots
Christmas morning fatal motorcycle crash victim identified by Hammond police