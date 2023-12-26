Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Sleep and teens: How to get a good night’s rest

Studies show teenagers are getting about two hours less sleep than they should. This lack of sleep can affect their academic performance and their health.
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Teens are not getting enough sleep. Studies show the average teenager gets around seven hours of sleep when they should clock in around nine hours.

This lack of sleep can affect their academic performance and their health. And, a lack of sleep can lead to changes in mood as well as an increased risk for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

“Sleep is the VIP service everyone needs, regardless of age,” said Leandre Schoeman, a certified sleep consultant.

To help your teen develop better sleep habits, designate their room as a place of rest. Bedrooms should be cool, dark, and with few distractions. Use other areas of living space for homework and studying. Also, set a nightly routine that includes consistent bedtime and wake time. On weekends, try not to let your teen shift their sleep schedule to more than an hour. Before going to sleep. Allow teens 30 to 40 minutes to wind down, ideally in their beds without screens.

“I think it’s super important to understand that screen time is to be kept separate from bedtime,” explained Schoeman.

Naps are okay but make sure your teen takes them right after school and doesn’t nap for longer than 30 minutes. Also, have them avoid caffeine after school hours. When you enforce these sleep rules, experts say explain how it will benefit your teen’s health and well-being and ask for input.

“With older kids, I think it is really helpful to actually approach them in a way that involves them,” said Schoeman.

Experts say televisions, gaming systems, laptops, and cell phones should be left out of the bedroom as they all distract from sleep.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
An East Baton Rouge family is asking for the community’s help rebuilding their home after a...
Family home destroyed on Christmas
Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On

Latest News

Studies show teenagers are getting about two hours less sleep than they should. This lack of...
YOUR HEALTH: Sleep and teens: How to get a good night’s rest
Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas
Now, a movement is on to not only help these children survive into adulthood but also live a...
YOUR HEALTH: Surviving and thriving after childhood cancer
Now, a movement is on to not only help these children survive into adulthood but also live a...
YOUR HEALTH: Surviving and thriving after childhood cancer