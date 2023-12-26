Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in the Atchafalaya River early Tuesday morning, December 26.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the woman’s body was found just after midnight.

Law enforcement members responded to a local business in the area of Front Street following a report of a person who fell into the river, authorities said. They added that the woman’s body was later found.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division assisted with the recovery of the woman’s body.

Police said the identity of the woman is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

