Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in the Atchafalaya River early Tuesday morning, December 26.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the woman’s body was found just after midnight.

Law enforcement members responded to a local business in the area of Front Street following a report of a person who fell into the river, authorities said. They added that the woman’s body was later found.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division assisted with the recovery of the woman’s body.

Police said the identity of the woman is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
An East Baton Rouge family is asking for the community’s help rebuilding their home after a...
Family home destroyed on Christmas
Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On

Latest News

SMART LIVING: Soul-southing foods to beat the winter blues
LSU athletics
LSU Football equipment staff members prepare for bowl game
Studies show teenagers are getting about two hours less sleep than they should. This lack of...
YOUR HEALTH: Sleep and teens: How to get a good night’s rest
Liz Koh provides your Tuesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, December 26