Vacant house fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating what caused an early morning fire at a vacant house.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, near the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Woodcock Street.

According to the fire department, the fire was coming from the rear bedroom of the vacant house when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters contained the fire to the rear of the house, but the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, added the fire department.

Officials said the fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation.

No one was living in the house at the time of the fire, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

