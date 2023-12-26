Facebook
Smothered Cabbage and Smoked Andouille

This dish can be found on the New Year’s Day table of most homes in South Louisiana.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This dish can be found on the New Year’s Day table of most homes in South Louisiana. Many people believe eating cabbage on this day will ensure financial security in the upcoming year.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 large head cabbage
  • ¼ pound andouille sausage, sliced
  • 2 tbsps olive oil
  • 1 cup diced onions
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • ¼ cup diced green bell pepper
  • ¼ cup diced red bell pepper
  • ¼ cup minced garlic
  • 3 large carrots, peeled and cut into (1-inch) pieces
  • 1 cup sliced green onions
  • 1½ cups chicken stock salt and black pepper to taste
  • granulated garlic to taste
  • ½ cup chopped parsley

Method:

Quarter cabbage and discard the center heart and large exterior leaves. Chop each quarter into 2–3 pieces, separate leaves then set aside. In a 4-quart saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add andouille, onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, carrots and green onions. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring constantly. Add cabbage and sauté 10–15 minutes or until leaves are wilted, stirring occasionally. Add stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover pot and allow to simmer 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add parsley and continue cooking 10–20 minutes or until cabbage and carrots are extremely tender, stirring often.

NOTE: This dish will be overcooked by most standards. However, this is the method preferred by both Cajuns and Creoles

