Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Soul-southing foods to beat the winter blues

(MGNOnline)
By Loreen Jacques and Roque Correa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Up to 6 percent of people experience winter depression, but some foods can help you fight the blues.

According to experts, you should have several types of mood-enhancing foods in your kitchen.

First, seafood. salmon, mackerel, and trout are packed with omega-3 fatty acids. They boost the brain’s production of serotonin and dopamine, which are key mood-regulating neurotransmitters.

Fresh fruits, including vibrant oranges and berries, are loaded with vitamin C and rich in antioxidants. They combat fatigue and elevate your spirits. When it comes to cherries and dark berries, they’re loaded with antioxidants and folic acid, which are essential in the production of serotonin and dopamine. These neurotransmitters regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle.

You should also consider mushrooms nature’s little mood boosters. Indulging in a serving of mushrooms is equivalent to getting your daily dose of a vitamin D supplement.

Nuts can also be a mood-boosting powerhouse. Almonds and walnuts are packed with magnesium, a mineral that regulates mood and alleviates stress.

Meanwhile, a Swiss study revealed that indulging in just an ounce of dark chocolate daily for two weeks can significantly reduce stress hormone levels, especially in those with high anxiety.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
An East Baton Rouge family is asking for the community’s help rebuilding their home after a...
Family home destroyed on Christmas
Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On

Latest News

LSU athletics
LSU Football equipment staff members prepare for bowl game
Studies show teenagers are getting about two hours less sleep than they should. This lack of...
YOUR HEALTH: Sleep and teens: How to get a good night’s rest
Police Lights Generic
Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say
Liz Koh provides your Tuesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, December 26