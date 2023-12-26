SMART LIVING: Soul-southing foods to beat the winter blues

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Up to 6 percent of people experience winter depression, but some foods can help you fight the blues.

According to experts, you should have several types of mood-enhancing foods in your kitchen.

First, seafood. salmon, mackerel, and trout are packed with omega-3 fatty acids. They boost the brain’s production of serotonin and dopamine, which are key mood-regulating neurotransmitters.

Fresh fruits, including vibrant oranges and berries, are loaded with vitamin C and rich in antioxidants. They combat fatigue and elevate your spirits. When it comes to cherries and dark berries, they’re loaded with antioxidants and folic acid, which are essential in the production of serotonin and dopamine. These neurotransmitters regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle.

You should also consider mushrooms nature’s little mood boosters. Indulging in a serving of mushrooms is equivalent to getting your daily dose of a vitamin D supplement.

Nuts can also be a mood-boosting powerhouse. Almonds and walnuts are packed with magnesium, a mineral that regulates mood and alleviates stress.

Meanwhile, a Swiss study revealed that indulging in just an ounce of dark chocolate daily for two weeks can significantly reduce stress hormone levels, especially in those with high anxiety.

