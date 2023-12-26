Facebook
Movie reportedly inspires new entrance at Baton Rouge Zoo

According to BREC, the building design for Baton Rouge Zoo's new entrance may have been inspired by the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A look at Baton Rouge Zoo’s new entrance has been released, and fans of a popular prehistoric wildlife film series may find it familiar.

According to BREC, the building design may have been inspired by the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies.

The new entry building is still under construction. Once complete, visitors will enter through the Greenwood Community Park.

For more information, visit the Baton Rouge Zoo’s website.

