Movie reportedly inspires new entrance at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A look at Baton Rouge Zoo’s new entrance has been released, and fans of a popular prehistoric wildlife film series may find it familiar.

According to BREC, the building design may have been inspired by the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies.

The new entry building is still under construction. Once complete, visitors will enter through the Greenwood Community Park.

For more information, visit the Baton Rouge Zoo’s website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.