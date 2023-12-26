Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LifeShare giving gift cards to all blood donors now through Jan. 3

All blood types are needed, but O negative and B negative are especially in demand.
All blood types are needed, but O negative and B negative are especially in demand.(Credit: KALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging the gift of giving blood this holiday season by offering gift cards to anyone who makes a donation during a certain time frame.

Blood supply tends to drop significantly during the winter months, according to LifeShare. To encourage community members to make blood donations, LIFESHARE is giving out $10 Wal-Mart gift cards to anyone who donates from Dec. 26 through Jan. 3.

All blood types are needed, but O negative and B negative are especially in demand.

“Winter months are historically difficult for blood donations,” said Mandi Johnson, Director of Community Engagement for LifeShare. “A combination of busy schedules, school and business closures, and an uptick in colds and flu results in fewer opportunities to collect blood.”

All LifeShare donor centers and mobile drives are participating in the gift card giveaway to anyone who makes a donation now through Jan. 3. To find a donation location near you, visit www.lifeshare.org/give.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
An East Baton Rouge family is asking for the community’s help rebuilding their home after a...
Family home destroyed on Christmas
Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On

Latest News

Louisiana singing sensation Jovin Webb has officially inked a deal with the legendary Blind...
American Idol contestant, Louisiana native Jovin Webb signs with blues powerhouse Blind Pig Records
Looking for a fun, family-friendly way for your kids to ring in the new year? The Knock Knock...
Knock Knock Children’s Museum to host kid-friendly New Year party
There’s a food box giveaway happening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, just in time for the holidays.
Food box giveaway happening Tuesday in BR
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6
Preschoolers in the Baton Rouge area received some extra special Christmas gifts at the...
Santa delivers Christmas gifts to preschoolers at Scotlandville Library