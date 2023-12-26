Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kwanzaa holiday observance begins

Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday marks the first day of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa.

The name comes from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits.”

The holiday was created in 1966 as a non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots that celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, collective responsibility, self-determination, faith and purpose.

A candle is lit each night on the kinara, in a way like the menorah in Hanukkah.

The kinara holds seven candles — one black, three green and three red. They represent the people, the struggle and the future, as well as the seven principles.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
An East Baton Rouge family is asking for the community’s help rebuilding their home after a...
Family home destroyed on Christmas
Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On

Latest News

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out in a home that was being...
House under renovation catches fire; BRFD investigating
Israeli forces bombarded central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding its ground offensive....
LNL: Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive