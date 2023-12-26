JACQUES TALK - Greg Stringfellow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greg Stringfellow is completing his 19th season as LSU’s Director of Equipment after being elevated to the position in the spring of 2004. Stringfellow served as the interim equipment manager during LSU’s National Championship season in 2003, stepping in for longtime equipment manager Jeff Boss, who passed away in the fall of 2003 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Stringfellow, one of the many equipment managers who learned their trade under Boss, just finished his 32nd season overall with the Tigers. He previously served as a student assistant in the LSU equipment room for five years.

As a member of the equipment staff, Stringfellow is responsible for the ordering and maintaining of equipment and facilities for the LSU football team as well as LSU’s 20 other sports.

