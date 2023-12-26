Facebook
How to Grinch proof your Christmas

Now that you’ve opened the presents under the tree, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is sharing some helpful Grinch-proof tips.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Now that you’ve opened the presents under the tree, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is sharing some helpful tips to “Grinch proof” your home after Christmas.

Tips

  • Break down large boxes and place them in garbage bags for pick-up.
  • Write down all of the important information for any new gifts, including make, model, serial number, and other information.
  • Mark new items to help identify them if they are stolen.
  • Don’t advertise expensive gifts.

