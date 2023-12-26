How to Grinch proof your Christmas

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Now that you’ve opened the presents under the tree, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is sharing some helpful tips to “Grinch proof” your home after Christmas.

Tips

Break down large boxes and place them in garbage bags for pick-up.

Write down all of the important information for any new gifts, including make, model, serial number, and other information.

Mark new items to help identify them if they are stolen.

Don’t advertise expensive gifts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.