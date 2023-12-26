Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

House under renovation catches fire; BRFD investigating

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out in a home that was being renovated on Christmas morning.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out in a home that was being renovated on Christmas morning.

The house fire happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25 on Central Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find the fire was coming from the house’s front window.

Crews contained the fire in the front room, but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage, according to the fire department.

Officials said one person was living in the house while it was being renovated, but they were not home when the fire started.

No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
An East Baton Rouge family is asking for the community’s help rebuilding their home after a...
Family home destroyed on Christmas
Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On

Latest News

2024 Tournament of Roses in Pasadena
Louisiana’s Mardi Gras inspired float ready to roll in Pasadena parade
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out on Merganzer Avenue early Tuesday...
Vacant house fire under investigation
Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out in a home that was being...
House under renovation catches fire; BRFD investigating
According to BREC, the building design for Baton Rouge Zoo's new entrance may have been...
Movie reportedly inspires new entrance at Baton Rouge Zoo