House under renovation catches fire; BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out in a home that was being renovated on Christmas morning.

The house fire happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25 on Central Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find the fire was coming from the house’s front window.

Crews contained the fire in the front room, but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage, according to the fire department.

Officials said one person was living in the house while it was being renovated, but they were not home when the fire started.

No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.