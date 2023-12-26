Home under renovation catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning fire that broke out at a house currently being renovated, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, on Merganzer Avenue near Woodcock Street.

The house was vacant and undergoing renovations, according to the fire department.

Investigators are en route to the scene, officials confirmed.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

