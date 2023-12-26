Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Home under renovation catches fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out on Merganzer Avenue early Tuesday...
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out on Merganzer Avenue early Tuesday morning, Dec. 26.(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning fire that broke out at a house currently being renovated, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, on Merganzer Avenue near Woodcock Street.

The house was vacant and undergoing renovations, according to the fire department.

Investigators are en route to the scene, officials confirmed.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
An East Baton Rouge family is asking for the community’s help rebuilding their home after a...
Family home destroyed on Christmas
Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On

Latest News

A Baton Rouge breast cancer survivor turned 103 on Christmas day.
Breast cancer survivor turns 103 on Christmas
Before the Flying Grinch makes his way to Southwest Louisiana tomorrow, he flew over Vidrine,...
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines
The LSU equipment department heads out Chrstimas night for the Reliaquest Bowl, ahead of the...
LSU equipment team
Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say