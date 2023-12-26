Facebook
Christmas babies born at BRG

By Allison Childers
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some local families are spending Christmas with a sweet, new gift at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center.

Some local families are spending Christmas with a sweet, new gift at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center.(Baton Rouge General)

Jalen Amir Miller was born at 11:05 p.m. Christmas Eve weighing 7 lbs. and 15 oz.. His parents are Rocquell Mamon and Jonathan Miller.

Some local families are spending Christmas with a sweet, new gift at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center.(Baton Rouge General)

On Christmas Day, baby boy Carter Elijah Talbert was born at 11:44 a.m. to parents Dealia Jones and Jacoby Talbert, weighing 5 lbs. 14 oz.

Some local families are spending Christmas with a sweet, new gift at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center.(Baton Rouge General)

At 1:45 p.m., parents Ternisha Matthews and Deonta White welcomed a baby boy who weighted 5 lbs. 11 oz.

For more information on the Birth Center at BRG, click here.

