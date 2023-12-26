Christmas babies born at BRG

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some local families are spending Christmas with a sweet, new gift at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center.

Jalen Amir Miller was born at 11:05 p.m. Christmas Eve weighing 7 lbs. and 15 oz.. His parents are Rocquell Mamon and Jonathan Miller.

On Christmas Day, baby boy Carter Elijah Talbert was born at 11:44 a.m. to parents Dealia Jones and Jacoby Talbert, weighing 5 lbs. 14 oz.

At 1:45 p.m., parents Ternisha Matthews and Deonta White welcomed a baby boy who weighted 5 lbs. 11 oz.

