Chilly end to the week: bracing for possible freezes

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 5 a.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No major changes are expected in our weather today as a significant deck of high clouds remains in place. The clouds will help to keep temperatures near to slightly below normal, with highs topping out in the low 60s. Dry weather will continue through the day.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast
Today's Pinpoint Forecast(WAFB)

Overnight, a quick-moving upper-air disturbance could deliver a few light showers or sprinkles to the area, especially for locations south of I-10. But any rain should be limited and rather light, with Wednesday morning lows bottoming out in the mid-40s.

Rest of This Week

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arriving by late Wednesday will result in some rather chilly weather to end the week. Light freezes appear likely for areas near and north of the interstates on both Friday and Saturday mornings, with high temperatures on Thursday and Friday only reaching the low to mid-50s. A healthy northerly breeze will add to the chill on those two days.

Futurecast (HRRR)
Futurecast (HRRR)(WAFB)
WPC Precipitation Forecast
WPC Precipitation Forecast(WAFB)
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

New Year’s Weekend

A fairly quiet pattern is expected to continue into the final weekend of 2023 with temperatures only slowly moderating. High temperatures by New Year’s Eve (Sunday) should be close to normal, topping out in the mid-60s. The majority of our weekend looks to stay dry with a few showers perhaps arriving in the early morning hours of Monday after we have rung in the year 2024.

New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve(WAFB)

