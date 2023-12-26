Breast cancer survivor turns 103 on Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge breast cancer survivor turned 103 on Christmas day.

Jacqueline Rita Martin Rice has been cancer free for 34 years. She says her secret to a long life is having faith in God.

A Baton Rouge breast cancer survivor turned 103 on Christmas day. (Provided by family)

Ms. Rice moved to Baton Rouge in 2015 to live with her daughter Pamela but her story of perseverance starts decades earlier.

She grew up in the “Down the Bay” area of Mobile, Alabama. She played clarinet in the band at elementary school She was a cheerleader and the Mardi Gras queen.

In 1941, she was in the first Black graduating class from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. After graduating she worked as a sales associate and also assisted with voter polls during elections. She worked during the election of Samuel L. Jones, Mobile’s first Black mayor. She has maintained her voting record in local, state and federal elections.

In 1989, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a radical mastectomy. She thanks God daily for the gift of life.

She holds her family close to heart. She married Walter “Pepperhead” Rice and had her daughter, Pamela Donald Hutchinson. She now has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She is currently a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church can often be found watching the EWTN Catholic Mass on television.

