VIDEO: Minden family awoken early Christmas morning by car crashing into house

A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the front of their home.
A family in Minden, La. was rudely awoken early Christmas morning when a car smashed into the front of their home.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A family in Minden got a rude awakening early Christmas morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 25, a family was woken up by a car crashing into the front of their house, which is off Highway 80 in Minden. The crash was captured on video by the family’s Nest camera. It appears someone hit their neighbor’s car, which was then pushed into the front of their house.

The car narrowly missed hitting the family’s own car as well.

The homeowner says the driver who caused the wreck was in a white Jeep, and that they left the scene. She also says nobody was hurt, but that her neighbor’s SUV was totaled.

