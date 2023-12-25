Roof damaged by tree crashing into home Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge family is asking for the community’s help rebuilding their home after a tree crashed through their roof.

“I don’t know what to do. I just grabbed my kids and came outside,” said Raven Johnson.

The tree was pushed over by winds as storms rolled through East Baton Rouge Christmas Eve.

“It’s just a disaster,” said Johnson. “Everything is just on the floor, tree limbs in the house, like we can actually see outside.”

It started out as a typical Christmas Eve for Johnson and her family.

“We were in the house getting ready for Christmas, putting on our pajamas and stuff to open up our Christmas gifts,” said Johnson.

Around midnight they heard something on the roof.

It wasn’t Old Saint Nick and his reindeer, but a large tree from their backyard crashing in.

“I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do,” said Johnson. “It was like an earthquake like that sound came out of nowhere.”

Luckily, everyone was in the living room when the tree fell on their home. They all made it out safely. But Johnson and her two kids’ bedrooms are destroyed, along with their Christmas.

“It’s just gone, and I just want to see my kids smile,” said Johnson.

Being a single mother living paycheck to paycheck, Johnson doesn’t even know where or how to start rebuilding, but she’ll do anything to get back to normal.

“I just really want to get this tree off my house and just start cleaning up,” said Johnson. “Even if I got to stay in here with tarps on it, I just gotta crawl before I walk.”

Johnson was able to get ahold of the American Red Cross for some help but is asking her community to pitch in where they can.

“It doesn’t have to be cash money. It can be materials just to help,” said Johnson. Wood, sheetrock, nails, it could be anything. I just want to be in my home.”

If you’re interested in helping Johnson, you can reach out to her by email.

