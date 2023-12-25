Drier for Christmas and through the week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast

Rains are exiting just in time to leave us with a drier Christmas Day. A good deal of cloud cover will linger, but we’ll keep it dry today, with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

Rest of This Week

A quiet pattern will prevail through the remainder of the week as high pressure takes control of our weather. Periods of cloud cover can be expected through Wednesday, but it stays dry and mild during that stretch with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arriving on Wednesday could deliver some morning freezes by late in the week. The chill will first be noticeable on Thursday as highs only reach the low to mid 50s. But our best chances for light freezes appear to be slated for Friday and Saturday mornings. Otherwise, dry weather will continue through at least Saturday.

Early Outlook for New Year’s

Some uncertainty starts to creep into the forecast during the final hours of 2023. Some of our model guidance keeps a dry pattern going into early next week, but others, including the European model, show a chance for showers arriving by Sunday night. For now, I’ve got rain chances posted around 20% as we ring in 2024, but we’ll have to keep an eye on trends through the week. With the uncertainty, the 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center only shows minimal rains locally through next Monday morning.

