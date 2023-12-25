A chance to dry out begins Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We get a prolonged chance to dry out after all the Christmas Eve rain. Many saw more than 1″ of rain through Sunday. The rain will exit as a cold front moves through overnight.

Christmas morning could have some areas of fog. Be sure to use caution on roadways and look for kids possibly playing with those new outdoor toys. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to where you need to go Monday morning. Fog clears by mid-morning. A few breaks in the clouds are anticipated but expect a sun/cloud mix and mild temperatures for Christmas Day. Daytime highs in the upper 60°s to low 70°s are about 5–10 degrees above normal.

Fog Safety Tips (WAFB)

Cool air will move in Monday night, with a slight drop-off in temperature Tuesday and Wednesday. A bigger drop in temperature takes place Wednesday night as a “dry” cold front moves through the area. We could see a couple morning freezes Thursday through the weekend. Be sure to keep people, pets and plants on top of mind as we close out the week.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WAFB)

Rain looks to hold off until we get into the new year. Another cold front looks to move through New Year’s Day and into the following Tuesday. This could result in a few scattered showers.

10-Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.