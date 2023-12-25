Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

A chance to dry out begins Christmas Day

Christmas Outlook
Christmas Outlook(WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We get a prolonged chance to dry out after all the Christmas Eve rain. Many saw more than 1″ of rain through Sunday. The rain will exit as a cold front moves through overnight.

Christmas morning could have some areas of fog. Be sure to use caution on roadways and look for kids possibly playing with those new outdoor toys. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to where you need to go Monday morning. Fog clears by mid-morning. A few breaks in the clouds are anticipated but expect a sun/cloud mix and mild temperatures for Christmas Day. Daytime highs in the upper 60°s to low 70°s are about 5–10 degrees above normal.

Fog Safety Tips
Fog Safety Tips(WAFB)

Cool air will move in Monday night, with a slight drop-off in temperature Tuesday and Wednesday. A bigger drop in temperature takes place Wednesday night as a “dry” cold front moves through the area. We could see a couple morning freezes Thursday through the weekend. Be sure to keep people, pets and plants on top of mind as we close out the week.

Upcoming Rain Chances
Upcoming Rain Chances(WAFB)

Rain looks to hold off until we get into the new year. Another cold front looks to move through New Year’s Day and into the following Tuesday. This could result in a few scattered showers.

10-Day Forecast
10-Day Forecast(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police identify woman, 24, killed in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night
Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Woman killed in house fire in East Feliciana Parish, officials say

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, December 24.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, December 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 24
Expect a wet Christmas Eve, dry Christmas Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23
Soggy Sunday expected; showers subside Christmas Day
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, Dec. 23.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, December 23