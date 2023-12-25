Facebook
BREC to host Christmas tree recycling event

BREC is hosting Christmas tree recycling event at several parks across the parish starting the day after Christmas.(BREC)
By Allison Childers
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Instead of dumping your real Christmas tree at a landfill, you can take them to a BREC park to be recycled. BREC is hosting Christmas tree recycling event at several parks across the parish starting the day after Christmas.

You can drop your live trees off as long as they meet these guidelines:

  • Remove all tree stands and decorations
  • No flocked trees at all, no exceptions (only natural)
  • Drop in the space designated by signs

You have until January 10 to drop off your tree at one of the parks listed below:

  • Liberty Lagoon Water Park
  • Highland Road Community Park - East Bottom Side
  • Scotlandville Parkway
  • Zachary Community Park
  • Plank Road Park
  • Flannery Road Park

Click here for a closer look at the park maps and drop off locations.

