BREC to host Christmas tree recycling event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Instead of dumping your real Christmas tree at a landfill, you can take them to a BREC park to be recycled. BREC is hosting Christmas tree recycling event at several parks across the parish starting the day after Christmas.

You can drop your live trees off as long as they meet these guidelines:

Remove all tree stands and decorations

No flocked trees at all, no exceptions (only natural)

Drop in the space designated by signs

You have until January 10 to drop off your tree at one of the parks listed below:

Liberty Lagoon Water Park

Highland Road Community Park - East Bottom Side

Scotlandville Parkway

Zachary Community Park

Plank Road Park

Flannery Road Park

Click here for a closer look at the park maps and drop off locations.

