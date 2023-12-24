Three men shot in French Quarter on Christmas Eve morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three men were shot in the French Quarter early Sunday (Dec. 24), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said gunfire erupted at 2:09 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning, leaving three men wounded at the intersection of Toulouse and Dauphine streets. Two of the victims were shot in the legs, while the third man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his back.

The ages and conditions of the victims were not disclosed.

Police reported no arrests in connection with the triple shooting and have not provided a description of any suspect or suspects.

Man shot, killed in Algiers Saturday afternoon, police say

Juvenile and adult male injured in Seventh Ward shooting, police say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.