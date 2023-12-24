Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine Police are searching for a person wanted in connection to a double homicide on Christmas Eve.

The shooting took place at the intersection of LA-1 and Highway 77 at around 2:30 a.m.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio, warrants have been issued for Markeithan Jamal Mcginnis, 22, for two counts of first-degree murder. The chief said Mcginnis is still at large.

Chief Engolio tells WAFB a car pulled up beside another vehicle on LA-1 with four people inside of it, and multiple rounds were fired.

Two people, Marcus Williams and Justin Young, were shot and killed; the two other back seat passengers were somehow not injured in the encounter, according to police.

Chief Engolio says his officers are continuing to investigate at this time.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you can contact the Plaquemine Police Department at (225) 687-9273.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

