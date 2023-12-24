Police identify woman, 24, killed in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed, and another person was hurt in a shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night.

Emergency response officials said the shooting happened at a residence on Riley Street, less than half a mile away from Plank Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an unknown male suspect shot Tamine Richardson, 24, and an unidentified 24-year-old man. Richardson died in the hospital, and the other victim is expected to be OK.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

