Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police identify woman, 24, killed in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night

Two people were shot at a home off Plank Road on Saturday night.
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed, and another person was hurt in a shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night.

Emergency response officials said the shooting happened at a residence on Riley Street, less than half a mile away from Plank Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an unknown male suspect shot Tamine Richardson, 24, and an unidentified 24-year-old man. Richardson died in the hospital, and the other victim is expected to be OK.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Woman killed in house fire in East Feliciana Parish, officials say
Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: 1 person charged following deadly hunting incident
Lila Avenue
Firefighters battle flames at home on Lila Avenue
Car Crash
2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say
Plaquemine shooting scene
Police name person wanted in connection to deadly shooting of 2 people in Plaquemine