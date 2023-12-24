Facebook
Man charged with negligent homicide after deadly hunting accident, BRPD says

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after a deadly hunting accident Saturday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, off Scenic Highway and not far from Blount Road.

Police say 34-year-old Jacob Altazan was out deer hunting with 54-year-old Thomas Franklin and another unidentified person. Franklin accidentally shot Altazan, who died at the scene.

Franklin was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He faces a charge of negligent homicide.

No more information about the shooting was released. This is an ongoing investigation.

