Firefighters battle flames at home on Lila Avenue

Lila Avenue
Lila Avenue(St. George Fire Department)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a home on the morning of Sunday, December 24.

The flames began just before 4 a.m. at the home on Lila Avenue near Innovation Park Drive.

According to the St. George Fire Department, crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the home. They immediately entered the home and started fighting the flames. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

There were no reported injuries, and all residents were out of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

An investigator determined that the fire was likely caused by an electrical malfunction.

