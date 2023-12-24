Facebook
Expect a wet Christmas Eve, dry Christmas Day

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 24
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a rainy Sunday for Christmas Eve across our region.

First, a Wind Advisory will be in effect today for wind gusts up to 40mph. This does not included Baton Rouge or EBR.

Christmas Eve will be cloudy, mild, wet, and breezy with highs near 70 and a 100% chance of rain. A low-pressure system with associated cold front is moving in today, and the front will pass through tonight into early tomorrow.

We have a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and flooding, but it looks like rain amounts will be manageable with no severe weather expected. Rain amounts should range between one to two inches in the 24-hour period with heavier amounts to the southeast.

Christmas Day Monday looks dry, partly sunny, mild, and breezy with highs near 70.

In the extended, colder air will filter in the rest of the week, with dry conditions through the end of the week/month/year. Have a healthy, safe, and very Merry Christmas.

