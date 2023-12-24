BRPD: 1 person charged following deadly hunting incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been charged following a deadly hunting incident that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, December 23, police said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Thomas Franklin, 54, is being charged with negligent homicide.

Franklin accidentally shot and killed Jacob Altazan, 34, while hunting with an unnamed third person on Scenic Highway near Williams Street, investigators said. They added the incident happened around 4:20 p.m.

Police said Altazan died at the scene, and Franklin was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.