Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

An ice rink and train ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations

One family included an ice rink and amusement ride for kids as part of their Christmas decorations. (Credit: Olivia Slater via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (Gray News) - One family’s lavish Christmas decorations include an ice rink and train ride on their front lawn.

Olivia Slater posted a video of the New York home’s Christmas decorations on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the homeowner hosted a charity event and asked everyone who stopped by to see the Christmas decorations to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

They are still accepting donations through the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Woman killed in house fire in East Feliciana Parish, officials say
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
2 hurt in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas

Latest News

Three men were shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) at the French Quarter intersection of Toulouse and...
Three men shot in French Quarter on Christmas Eve morning
One family included an ice rink and amusement ride for kids as part of their Christmas...
An ice rink and amusement ride are part of one family’s lavish Christmas decorations
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 24
Expect a wet Christmas Eve, dry Christmas Day
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls more than 120,000 cars whose doors may open in crash