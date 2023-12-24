2 people shot, killed on LA-1 in Plaquemine Christmas Eve

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine Police are investigating a double homicide on Christmas Eve.

The shooting took place at the intersection of LA-1 and Highway 77 at around 2:30 a.m.

Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio tells WAFB, a car pulled up beside another vehicle on LA-1 with four people inside of it, and multiple rounds were fired.

Two people were shot and killed; the two other back seat passengers were somehow not injured in the encounter.

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

While there is no suspect or suspects in custody at this time, Chief Engolio says his officers are working several leads on the case at this time.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you can contact the Plaquemine Police Department at (225) 687-9273.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

