Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, December 24.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard and left Jason Dennis, 22, and Jonquetta Darville, 21, dead.

Detectives said they believe the two people were possibly drag racing on Airline Highway just before the crash and lost control of the Ford Mustang they were in. The victims were thrown from the vehicle after striking a tree, according to police.

Police said that Dennis and Darville died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Woman killed in house fire in East Feliciana Parish, officials say
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
2 hurt in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night
Plaquemine shooting scene
2 people shot, killed on LA-1 in Plaquemine Christmas Eve
Join us Thursday, December 21, for “Buckskin Bill Marches On”
Buckskin Bill Marches On

Latest News

Plaquemine shooting scene
2 people shot, killed on LA-1 in Plaquemine Christmas Eve
Deadline passes to be emergency foster ahead of planned power outage at BR animal shelter
Three men were shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) at the French Quarter intersection of Toulouse and...
Three men shot in French Quarter on Christmas Eve morning
Two people were shot at a home off Plank Road on Saturday night.
2 hurt in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night
Several community members came together to spread some Christmas cheer in the Baton Rouge area.
Community members spread Christmas cheer