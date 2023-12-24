2 people killed in Christmas Eve crash on Airline Highway, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, December 24.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard and left Jason Dennis, 22, and Jonquetta Darville, 21, dead.

Detectives said they believe the two people were possibly drag racing on Airline Highway just before the crash and lost control of the Ford Mustang they were in. The victims were thrown from the vehicle after striking a tree, according to police.

Police said that Dennis and Darville died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

