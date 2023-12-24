2 hurt in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were shot at a home off Plank Road on Saturday night.

Emergency response officials said the shooting happened on Riley Street, less than half a mile away from Plank Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital, with one of the victims in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

