2 hurt in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were shot at a home off Plank Road on Saturday night.

Emergency response officials said the shooting happened on Riley Street, less than half a mile away from Plank Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital, with one of the victims in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

