2 hurt in shooting off Plank Road on Saturday night
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were shot at a home off Plank Road on Saturday night.
Emergency response officials said the shooting happened on Riley Street, less than half a mile away from Plank Road.
Two people were taken to a hospital, with one of the victims in critical condition.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
