Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly in Hollywood

Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears during a recent interview when asked whether she has plans to quit acting. (Source: CNN, SirusXM, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson is breaking her silence over life as an actress.

During an interview with Gayle King, she broke down while explaining why she considered quitting.

Henson highlighted the pay gaps some actors received compared to her and said, “The math ain’t mathing.”

She said along with working a lot, they have a team and big bills come with what actors do.

Henson has been in the spotlight promoting the film version of the musical “The Color Purple” in which she stars as Shug Avery.

The film hits theaters on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

