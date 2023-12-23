Some folks scramble for last minute holiday shopping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Christmas quickly approaches, folks were scrambling to get some of those last-minute gifts. And even though online shopping has become the preferred method for most, there are still plenty who like to keep it old school.

“I like to come to the store because I think coming to the stores is better, they got more stuff than online,” said Mathew Jenkins who was shopping with friends.

While some love to shop till they drop, it’s not exactly everyone’s cup of eggnog.

“Oh, I’m one of the ones that hates it and waits until the very last second,” said shopper Dianne Whitley.

And others hold off on purpose to keep the nosey ones around the house from guessing what they’re going to get. And with all those heading out of town tonight, along with folks like these last-minute shopping, it’s important to pay extra attention behind the wheel over the next few days.

“Have a designated driver with you. There are a lot of parties going on right now, so the expectation is for you to be responsible. In order for you to be responsible, use the resources that are available to you,” said SGT. L’jean Mckneely with BRPD.

But at the end of the day it’s not so much about the gifts as much as it is about what’s really important.

“It’s a time for family, it’s a time for family...I mean the gifts are good don’t get me wrong, but it’s a time for family,” Whitley added.

“We went through this thing where we lost our oldest son, and it just means a lot to be with family. You realize when things like that happen how much family really does mean,” said another shopper Cindy Lopez.

Management at Tanger Outlet Mall says they will be open on Saturday from 9am-9pm and Christmas eve from 10am-6pm.

