Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Soggy Sunday expected; showers subside Christmas Day

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An approaching area of low pressure will set the stage for good rain chances Christmas Eve Sunday into Christmas Day Monday. Saturday will be mainly dry with more clouds than sun and relatively warm highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be wet, but no severe weather is expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23(WAFB)

There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall Sunday into early Monday AM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23(WAFB)

Rain amounts should be manageable, with one to two inches total.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23(WAFB)

In the extended, we look to a drier weather pattern lasting through the end of the month/year/forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas
Duane Carpenter
Police officer accused of anonymous harassment over text
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
Report: LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock accepts position at Notre Dame
Five people are wanted in connection with a theft investigation in Livingston Parish.
LPSO: 5 people wanted in connection with multi-state organized retail theft ring
Baton Rouge police attempt to ID man accused of fraud
CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of fraud allegedly responsible for $80K worth of transactions

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 22
Gearing up for a rainy Christmas Eve
Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Friday, Dec. 22.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Dec. 22.
Jay Grymes gives the 4 p.m. forecast on Friday, Dec. 22.
FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Friday, Dec. 22
Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the noon forecast on Friday, Dec.22.
FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Friday, Dec.22