Soggy Sunday expected; showers subside Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An approaching area of low pressure will set the stage for good rain chances Christmas Eve Sunday into Christmas Day Monday. Saturday will be mainly dry with more clouds than sun and relatively warm highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be wet, but no severe weather is expected.
There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall Sunday into early Monday AM.
Rain amounts should be manageable, with one to two inches total.
In the extended, we look to a drier weather pattern lasting through the end of the month/year/forecast.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.