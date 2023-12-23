Soggy Sunday expected; showers subside Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An approaching area of low pressure will set the stage for good rain chances Christmas Eve Sunday into Christmas Day Monday. Saturday will be mainly dry with more clouds than sun and relatively warm highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be wet, but no severe weather is expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23 (WAFB)

There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall Sunday into early Monday AM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23 (WAFB)

Rain amounts should be manageable, with one to two inches total.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23 (WAFB)

In the extended, we look to a drier weather pattern lasting through the end of the month/year/forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 23 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.