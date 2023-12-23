Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year

FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A string of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows in various cities have been canceled, according to multiple reports.

People Magazine said the comedian first canceled a show at the Beacon Theater in New York City on Friday as reported on the theater’s Instagram story. Deadline reported ticket holders were notified in an email two hours before the event was to begin.

On Ticketmaster, it appears that all of Davidson’s shows until Jan. 6 have been canceled, including shows in Atlanta, Louisville and San Antonio.

Other venues also began reporting cancellations, including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

Information on why the shows have been canceled is limited, with many venues claiming “unforeseen circumstances” as the cause.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First child flu death of season reported in Louisiana days before Christmas
Duane Carpenter
Police officer accused of anonymous harassment over text
Five people are wanted in connection with a theft investigation in Livingston Parish.
LPSO: 5 people wanted in connection with multi-state organized retail theft ring
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
Report: LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock accepts position at Notre Dame
Baton Rouge police attempt to ID man accused of fraud
CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of fraud allegedly responsible for $80K worth of transactions

Latest News

A man was caught on camera stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man caught on video stealing protected fish from tank at Bass Pro Shops
A man is accused of stealing a protected fish from Bass Pro Shops.
Man accused of stealing protected fish from Bass Pro Shops
A Connecticut State Police K-9 was killed in the line of duty during a shooting Thursday night.
‘He was a hero’: State police mourning loss of K-9 Broko killed in line of duty
Saturday is final day to be emergency foster ahead of planned power outage at BR animal shelter