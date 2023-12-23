Saturday is final day to be emergency foster ahead of planned power outage at BR animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge animal shelter is still in need of emergency fosters ahead of a planned power outage.

About 87 animals remain in the care of workers at Companion Animal Alliance, and they are looking for people to show up and foster the animals before the shelter closes at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 23. It’s the final day that the shelter is accepting emergency fosters.

The shelter needs the fosters because of a planned power outage on the LSU campus, where the shelter is located, on Tuesday, December 26, and Wednesday, December 27. Shelter officials said the hope is to get as many animals out of the shelter as possible during the outage.

Anyone looking to be a foster parent must be 18 years or older and have proof of a valid ID.

Companion Animal Alliance is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday, December 28, and people can start returning the fostered pets by appointment on Friday, December 29. Appointments can be booked through the shelter’s website.

The shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge.

