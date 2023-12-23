Point Coupee Sheriff's Office hosts annual Christmas event.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s office invited several families to join them for their “Gift of Giving” Christmas giveaway.

Traditionally, Sheriff Thibodeaux allows teachers to select five families in the community, and those families can take home selected toys from the toy room.

The department gave out nearly 900 plates of food, hundreds of toys, and one hundred bikes.

According to sheriff Thibodeaux, the goal is to help build better relationships between the community and its officers.

“You feel safe because we become more like a family rather than that’s the police and this is us,” Kenetra Wells said, a resident of Point Coupee Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.