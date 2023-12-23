EBR residents will see changes to garbage pickup schedule during holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in East Baton Rouge Parish can expect changes to their garbage pickup schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

According to parish officials, there will be no curbside garbage pickup, recycling, or out-of-cart services on both days.

The collection of garbage and recycling for residents will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day. In addition, out-of-cart services for people with Monday collection will be serviced on Saturday, December 30.

The north landfill is also expected to be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. However, the Republic Services recycling center will continue to accept items during the holidays. The center is located at 7933 Tom Drive.

Anyone with garbage or recycling concerns can contact parish officials by calling 311 or (225) 389-3090 or by going to 311.brla.gov.

