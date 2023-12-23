BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a classic Christmas tale with a Cajun twist.

A special thanks to Pelican Publishing for sharing “Cajun Night Before Christmas” with WAFB each year:

Twas the night before Christmas

An’ all t’ru de house

Dey don’t a t’ing pass

Not even a mouse

De chirren been nezzle

Good snug on de flo’

An’ Mamm pass de pepper

T’ru de crack on de do’.\

Done roas’ up de ham Stir up de gumbo

An’ make bake de yam.Den out on de by-you

Dey got such a clatter

Make soun’ link old Boudreau

Done fall off his ladder.

I run like a rabbit

To got to de do’

Trip over the dorg

An’ fall on de flo’.

As I look out de do’

In de light o’ de moon

I t’ink “Manh, you crazy

Or got ol’ too soon.”

Cuzdere on de by-you

W’en I stretch ma’ neck stiff

Dere’s eight alligator

pullin’ de skiff.

An’ a little fat drover

Wit’ a long pole-ing stick

I know r’at away

Got to be ole St. Nick.

Mo’ fas’er and fas’er

De ‘gator dey came

He whistle an’ holler

An’ call dem by name:

“Ha Gaston!Ha, Tiboy! Ha, Pierre an’ Alcee’ Gee, Ninette! Gee Suzette! Celeste and Renee!”

“To de top o’ de porch

To de top o’ de wall

Make crawl, alligator

An’ be sho’ you don’ fall.”

Like TanteFlo’s cat

T’ru de treetop he fly

W’en de big ol’ houn’ dorg

Come a run hisse’f by

Like dat up de porch

Dem ole ‘gator clim!

Wit’ de skiff full o’ toy

An’ St. Nicklusbehin’.

Den on top de porch roof

It soun’ like de hail

W’en all dem big ‘gator

Done sot down dey tail.

Den down de chimney

I yell with a bam

An’ St. Nicklus fall

An’ sit on de yam.

“Sacre!” he axclaim

“Ma pant got a hole

I done sot ma’se’f

On dem red hot coal.”

He got on his foots

An’ jump like a card

Out to de flo’

Where he lan’ wit’ a SPLAT!

He was dress in musk-rat

From his head to his foot

An’ his clothes is all dirty

Wit’ ashes an’ soot.

A sack full o’ playt’ing

He t’row on his back

He look like a burglar

An’ dassfo’ a fack.

His eyes how dey shine

His dimple how merry!

Maybe he been drink De wine from blackberry.

His cheek was like a rose His nose like a cherry

On secon’ t’ought maybe He lap up de sherry.Wit’ snow-white chin whisker

An’ quiverin’ belly He shook w’en he laugh Like de stomberry jelly!

But a wink in his eye

An’ a shook o’ his head

Make my confi-dencedat

I don’ got to be scared.

He don’ do no talkin’

Gone straight to his work

Put playt’ing in sock

An’ den turn wit’ a jerk.

He put bot’ his han’

Dere on top o’ his head

Cas’ an eye on de chimney

An’ den he done said:

“Wit’ all o’ dat fire

' demburnin’ hot flame

Me I ain’ goin’ back

By de way dat I came.”

So he run out de do’

An’ he clim’ to de roof

He ain’ no fool, him

For to make one more goof.

He jump in his skiff

An’ crack his big whip.

De ‘gator move down

An’ don’ make one slip.

An’ I hear him shout loud

As a splashin’ he go

“Merry Christmas to all

‘Til I saw you some mo’!”

