1 person killed in house fire in East Feliciana Parish, officials say

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - A house fire that left one person dead on the afternoon of Friday, December 22, is under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said the fire began around 5 p.m. on Carolyn Sue Drive near Charter Street in Jackson, Louisiana.

Crews with the Jackson Fire Department, Jackson Police Department, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies responded to the scene of the flames.

The body of a female was located inside the home, but that person’s identity has not been released.

Officials said the investigation into the house fire is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

