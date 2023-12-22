Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers

The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.
The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.(Photos by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) - Amur tiger brothers have joined the Oregon Zoo’s family.

Brothers Luka and Dmitri were welcomed to the zoo this week.

According to the zoo, the 18-month-old big cats are settling in well and have already begun venturing outside to explore.

“We’re so happy to have Luka and Dmitri here,” said Amy Hash, who oversees the zoo’s tiger habitat. “They’re curious and playful and seem to be enjoying their new surroundings. Luka is calm and sweet, and Dmitri is a bit feistier.”

The tigers were born in North Dakota in 2022.

The animal care team said the brothers look very similar but the easiest way to tell them apart is by their distinct markings.

“Tiger stripes are unique to each individual, similar to our fingerprints,” Hash said.

Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, with only around 500 believed to remain in their native range.

The Oregon Zoo has been a Tiger Conservation Campaign partner since 2012, supporting efforts to restore tiger populations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Morse, Jr.
Thomas Morse Jr. selected as chief of Baton Rouge Police Department
Gilbert Fisher
Police arrest man for stabbing on LSU campus, also allegedly threatened store employees with knife while hurling racial slurs
Baton Rouge Police Department
44-year-old man shot, killed after argument on Convention Street
Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH: Mayor makes decision on new BRPD chief
Annual Lighting of the Bonfires returns for 2021 holiday season
2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to threat of inclement weather

Latest News

A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts every student at two schools $250 ahead of Christmas
Postal Service Ready to Deliver in the Peak of the Holiday Season (USPS)
Postal Service employees tackle holiday rush
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts students $250 for Christmas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 22
Gearing up for a rainy Christmas Eve