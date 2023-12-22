YOUR HEALTH: Surviving and thriving after childhood cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Almost 10,000 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Fifty years ago, just five percent of them would survive five years. Today, that number is 85 percent. However, the battle against childhood cancer doesn’t end when the treatment is over. The effects of surgeries, chemo, and radiation can sometimes last a lifetime. These survivors are also at an increased risk for other cancers and diseases later in life. Now, a movement is on to not only help these children survive into adulthood, but also live a very long and healthy life.

Gertie, Michelle, and Jaynalee were all diagnosed with cancer as kids.

“At first, you cry a lot, like a lot, like, a bucket full, like, two million gallons full,” said Jaynalee Becerril, a survivor of childhood cancer.

And all three are survivors.

“I think the challenge that we have is that, well over three quarters, or 75 percent, of all childhood cancer survivors will have a late effect or a problem that was caused by their cancer,” explained Dr. Douglas Fair, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at the University of Utah Health/Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

The number one risk is cardiovascular disease and the risk of secondary cancers is higher.

“Certain chemotherapies will put you at risk for different leukemias. Certain chemotherapies will put you at risk for other carcinomas or adult-type cancers,” said Dr. Fair.

A National Cancer Institute study also found an increased risk of breast cancer after treatment with high-dose chest radiation. The same with thyroid cancer after neck radiation and brain tumors after radiation treatment to the head. Dr. Fair is leading the survivorship clinic which is a new model of care that uses a team to create individualized lifelong care plans.

“On average, less than 25 percent of childhood cancer survivors were getting the necessary screening for those four, very serious, deadly conditions. We have a lot to do here in better serving our childhood cancer survivors in this country,” explained Dr. Fair.

Dr. Fair’s team also creates a survivorship care plan. They create a document about the patient’s diagnosis and care and then tailor the care based on the risk of what therapy they received.

