Two men accused of robbery on Plank Road sought
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify two men accused of robbery at a business on Plank Road.
According to police, the pair is responsible for the robbery of a business in the 3800 block of Plank Road.
The robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 9, authorities added.
If you can identify them, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.
