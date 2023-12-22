Two men accused of robbery on Plank Road sought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify two men accused of robbery at a business on Plank Road.

According to police, the pair is responsible for the robbery of a business in the 3800 block of Plank Road.

The robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 9, authorities added.

If you can identify them, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

