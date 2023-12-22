Saints’ playoff chances take a hit as they fall to Rams, 30-22
Saints put an end to two-game winning streak with 8th loss of season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a chance to earn their first three-game win streak of the season on Thursday night, the Saints stumble to a 30-22 loss against the Rams.
The Rams took the early lead on their first drive of the game with a two-yard touchdown reception by rookie Puka Nacua. Nacua had nine receptions for 164 yards.
The Saints’ first touchdown of the night came on a 45-yard catch by Rashid Shaheed late in the second quarter.
With under a minute until halftime, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on a five-play, 58-yard touchdown drive to take the 17-7 lead at the break.
The Rams wasted little time getting back into the endzone in the third quarter, taking a 27-7 lead with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Kyren Williams. Williams finished with 104 yards on 22 carries.
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson caught the team’s second touchdown, a five-yard pass from Derek Carr in the fourth quarter to make it a 30-14 game.
With about four minutes to go in the game, Carr connects with rookie A.T. Perry for a 35-yard touchdown reception. With a successful two-point conversion, the Saints cut the Rams lead to eight points, 30-22.
After that, the Rams ran out the clock to secure the win.
Carr completed 27-of-40 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Head coach Dennis Allen’s team falls to 7-8 on the season. Up next, the Saints face the Buccaneers in Tampa, FL on Sunday, December 31st.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.