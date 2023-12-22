Facebook
Saints’ playoff chances take a hit as they fall to Rams, 30-22

Saints put an end to two-game winning streak with 8th loss of season
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown over Los Angeles Rams...
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown over Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(Ryan Sun | AP)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a chance to earn their first three-game win streak of the season on Thursday night, the Saints stumble to a 30-22 loss against the Rams.

The Rams took the early lead on their first drive of the game with a two-yard touchdown reception by rookie Puka Nacua. Nacua had nine receptions for 164 yards.

The Saints’ first touchdown of the night came on a 45-yard catch by Rashid Shaheed late in the second quarter.

With under a minute until halftime, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on a five-play, 58-yard touchdown drive to take the 17-7 lead at the break.

The Rams wasted little time getting back into the endzone in the third quarter, taking a 27-7 lead with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Kyren Williams. Williams finished with 104 yards on 22 carries.

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson caught the team’s second touchdown, a five-yard pass from Derek Carr in the fourth quarter to make it a 30-14 game.

With about four minutes to go in the game, Carr connects with rookie A.T. Perry for a 35-yard touchdown reception. With a successful two-point conversion, the Saints cut the Rams lead to eight points, 30-22.

After that, the Rams ran out the clock to secure the win.

Carr completed 27-of-40 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Head coach Dennis Allen’s team falls to 7-8 on the season. Up next, the Saints face the Buccaneers in Tampa, FL on Sunday, December 31st.

