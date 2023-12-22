Facebook
Report: LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock accepts position at Notre Dame

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has accepted a position at Notre Dame, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Denbrock will reportedly become the offensive coordinator for Notre Dame.

He joined the Tigers in January of 2022.

According to LSU Athletics, in his first year at the university, Denbrock’s offense featured one of the nation’s most dynamic quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels.

Denbrock arrived at LSU from Cincinnati, where he served as offensive coordinator for five years.

Before going to Cincinnati, Denbrock worked at Notre Dame from 2010-16 in a variety of roles.

