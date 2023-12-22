Facebook
Postal Service employees tackle holiday rush

By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the busiest month of the year for U.S. Postal Service employees.

Mail carriers all over the country are working extra hard around the clock to help Santa get gifts delivered by Christmas morning. Mabel Patterson is a pro at delivering holiday packages. She’s been doing it for over 20 years.

“I love every aspect of the job. I tried to learn as much as I could when I first started,” explained Patterson.

She says job expectations shift as the holiday season draws close.

“It is very different this time of the year. The packages are out of this world,” Patterson added.

According to the U.S. Postal Service’s holiday package tracker, nearly eight billion packages have been processed for Christmas this year.

Patterson says she delivers over 120 packages a day, over 1,200 a week.

“I love Christmas. Christmas is my favorite holiday. It makes my heart swell when I deliver gifts and packages,” said Patterson.

And just like Santa, Patterson also makes multiple stops along the way.

“We have to be organized when we do it. Sometimes, we have to do parcel runs. We do that in the mornings. We come back and sometimes have to do two different runs,” Patterson explained.

You can help carriers during the holidays by making sure they have a clear path to your door and leaving an outside light on if you are expecting a delivery at night.

