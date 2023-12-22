Police officer accused of anonymous harassment over text

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Gonzales police officer is facing charges after he allegedly sent anonymous harassing messages, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said Duane Carpenter was issued a misdemeanor summons on Thursday, Dec. 21, for four counts of improper telephone communication after an investigation into complaints about “anonymous texts of a harassing nature.”

During the three-month investigation, detectives executed numerous search warrants on various telephone companies, and they connected Carpenter to the phone number sending the texts, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details have been released.

